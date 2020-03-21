Miley Cyrus & Her Streaming Talk Show Are Here To Calm Your Coronavirus Anxieties

Amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities are bringing us all types of quarantine content to enjoy from the comforts of our homes — including Miley Cyrus. While some celebrities like Chris Martin are livestreaming concerts or even telling bedtime stories like Amy Adams, Cyrus instead is streaming a talk show called Bright Minded to help calm our anxieties during this stressful time.
At the end of her latest episode with Hailey Bieber and Trixie Mattel, Cyrus announced some of next week’s guests, including A-lister Reese Witherspoon, her sister Noah Cyrus, and fellow Disney Channel alums Hilary Duff and Emily Osment. Could a Hannah Montana reunion moment between on-screen BFFs Cyrus and Osment be on the agenda? In past episodes, Cyrus has talked about friendship with guests like Demi Lovato and hashed out emotions about the pandemic with Rita Ora, and we can expect content like this in her upcoming episodes.
Along with bringing stars to her show, Cyrus also peppers in peaceful moments of breathing and meditation and ways to support your wellness while social distancing. In the past, Cyrus has been outspoken about her own struggles with her mental health, and Bright Minded is her way of “staying lit with love in dark times.”
While quarantine has hit a pause for more typical forms of entertainment, Cyrus’s show is the perfect way to pass the time. Plus, you can watch every day, Monday-Friday, at 11:30 a.m. PT. Sure, we could be like Harry Styles and learn Italian or Stacy London and start spring cleaning, but until then, we can watch Bright Minded for some well-needed good vibes.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
