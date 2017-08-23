In the very last moments of Hannah Montana's final episode, Miley Stewart says, "I love you so much," and Truscott responds with, "I know." A fan posted a video of the closing scene to Twitter and Osment used it as a way to clear the air once and for all. The writers had intended for Stewart's sentiment to be the very last words uttered on the show, but Osment tossed in one final line so that she could have the honor of being the one to close out the series.