There was a period of Miley Cyrus' life when she was known for her out-there, kooky, off-the-wall antics, and most of this, she admitted, had to do with weed. The "Malibu" singer had an affinity for marijuana, but in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, she explained why she's finally quitting it.
"I’ve always been very stoned on your shows. I don’t know if you know this, everybody," she told Fallon last night during The Tonight Show. "'Member the last time I was here? I was dressed as a bunny rabbit and then like a cat. There’s a reason for that: I was high."
It got to a point where her constant weed use had pushed her into a permanent state of paranoia. In fact, she frequently had nightmares about dying during her Saturday Night Live monologue because she was just that high.
"It’s like no one’s ever died from weed, but no one’s ever smoked as much as I did," she joked.
However, this decision was as much about her mental health as it was about her music. The release of "Malibu" marks a whole new sound for the singer, and she wants to be fully present every step of the way.
"I’m actually the most passionate about what I’m doing with this record than I’ve been — I say this every time, but I loved making this record so, so much," she explained. "And this record at this moment is the most important album that I’ve ever made. So I wanted to make sure that I was super clear in the way I’m talking."
Her two new songs, "Malibu" and "Inspired," are our first glimpses of the album, and if they're any indication, it's her best yet.
