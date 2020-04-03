Why Your Next DIY Manicure Should Have Flowers

We can be easily influenced to try fresh, seasonal nail art by any well-curated Instagram manicure account. But now that most of us are spending our time at home — social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 — and looking for a creative outlet, we're even more inspired to try a DIY nature design.
Earlier this winter, we saw dreamy cloud nails trending on Instagram, but now it's an influx of sunflower- and rosebud-printed designs that are popping up in our feeds. Not only do they feel timely for spring, but they're easy to do at home on just a few nails, so we predict this classic design will be big through June.
Keep clicking for close-ups of the most on-trend takes on the flower-print nail — which are both bright and somehow still minimal — and get ready to share an enviable take on your next isolation manicure.