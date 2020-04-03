Story from Beauty

Why Your Next DIY Manicure Should Have Flowers

Megan Decker
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
We can be easily influenced to try fresh, seasonal nail art by any well-curated Instagram manicure account. But now that most of us are spending our time at home — social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 — and looking for a creative outlet, we're even more inspired to try a DIY nature design.
Earlier this winter, we saw dreamy cloud nails trending on Instagram, but now it's an influx of sunflower- and rosebud-printed designs that are popping up in our feeds. Not only do they feel timely for spring, but they're easy to do at home on just a few nails, so we predict this classic design will be big through June.
Keep clicking for close-ups of the most on-trend takes on the flower-print nail — which are both bright and somehow still minimal — and get ready to share an enviable take on your next isolation manicure.

More from Nails