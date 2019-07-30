Gigi & Kendall Have Matching Manis — & We're Obsessed With The Design

We can be influenced to try a fresh, summery nail-art look by any well-curated Instagram hand shot. But when two supermodels — like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid — wear the same midsummer design, we're doubly inspired to give it a try.
Case in point: This spring we decided try cow-print nails after the design made an appearance on Jenner's Instagram, and we predict her recent sunflower manicure will get similar hype through summer. The yellow-and-white floral print — sported by Hadid in the opposite colour variation — is a popular pick at many nail salons given the season. Maybe the supermodels got inspiration from all the brightly-coloured floral nail looks on Instagram right now?
Ahead, we have close-up screenshots of Jenner and Hadid's most-recent takes on the flower-print nail — both bright yellow and somehow still minimalist — plus a few other enviable takes worth a save before your next manicure appointment.