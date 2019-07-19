I hadn’t designed shoes before, so I had no prior experience. Like many women, I love shoes and have way too many. With a bag you put it over your arm and one size fits all, but with feet, no one has the same foot. Each part of a shoe is made separately, whereas the bag is made in one factory. You can’t please everybody with shoes, but I had to go with comfortable and sexy. The feedback I get is that the shoes are very easy to walk in, but it’s a slim fit – if you have a wider foot you have to get half a size up.