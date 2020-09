Secret Parties & Zero Hookups: This Is Dorm Life In 2020

"We haven't really interacted with people from other residences because there’s no in-person welcome week and McGill is such a spread-out campus. Everyone was so desperate to meet people that whenever we saw someone walking down the hall in our dorm, we’d be like, 'Hi! What's your name?' and exchange Snapchats . We have a Whatsapp group chat for my residence, which gets like 1,000 messages a day. It seems like the social groups are a bit split when it comes to COVID-19: those who are high-risk and concerned about the virus, who are asking people not to go out. And there are people who say, 'If you're a high-risk individual, why would you live in residence?' We're trying to be respectful of the high-risk people, but we also want to have fun.