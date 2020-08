How To Help Teachers During An Unprecedented Back-To-School Season

Since every district is handling back-to-school a bit differently this year, teachers' needs will surely differ as well. When in doubt, go directly to teachers and ask how you can best support them during this particularly difficult time and beyond. You can also reach out directly to local public schools or local teachers unions to get a handle on what teachers in your community need most right now.In March, the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning surveyed 5,000 U.S. teachers about their emotions during the COVID-19 crisis . The survey found that the five most-mentioned feelings among all teachers were anxious, fearful, worried, overwhelmed, and sad, with anxiety being the most frequently mentioned emotion by far. With many schools set to resume in-person classes this fall, teachers continue to be worried — recent reports show that some are so scared of returning to work during the pandemic that they are preparing by working on their wills . With all this in mind, sending emotional support to teachers during this time by simply asking how you can help can go a long way. Let them know they are appreciated and you're here hold them up any way you can.