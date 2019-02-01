A scroll through the feeds of our favourite style stalks has given us some easy-to-copy looks. Among this season's big trends are animal print footwear, in zebra, faux snake and mock croc. A statement mini bag adds a pop of colour to any outfit, and as for palettes? Soft neutrals and sweet shades of brown are tempting us to abandon our standard black outerwear. And if you'd really like to take your style into 2019, mix in some colourful pieces – the bolder and brighter, the better.