It's snowing! It's sleeting! It's freezing! Which means we're breaking out our cold weather coats, ski gear and firmly embracing layering. If, like us, you're a little stumped for outfit inspo, don't sweat because we've got you covered.
A scroll through the feeds of our favourite style stalks has given us some easy-to-copy looks. Among this season's big trends are animal print footwear, in zebra, faux snake and mock croc. A statement mini bag adds a pop of colour to any outfit, and as for palettes? Soft neutrals and sweet shades of brown are tempting us to abandon our standard black outerwear. And if you'd really like to take your style into 2019, mix in some colourful pieces – the bolder and brighter, the better.
Biker or hiking boots? Oversize overcoat or warm teddy? Click ahead for styling tips from Instagram's finest.