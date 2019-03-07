In addition to her beloved turtlenecks, Holmes often wore black flared pants, oversized suit jackets, and puffer vests, recalling a bygone era when many women felt pressured to dress a certain way to be taken seriously in the workplace. More than that, Holmes’ anonymous, colourless, lifeless and tightly regimented daily uniform — even if it was partly a tribute to one of the most influential creators/businessmen in history — was a costume, one disguising a massive act of fraud. In the end, this Empress had no clothes at all.