Everything We Know About The Bad Blood Movie

Taylor is adapting the movie script from Carreyrou's 2018 book, Bad Blood, which proved that business books can, indeed, be thrillers. Bad Blood is a riveting, fast-paced book that unpacks, in meticulous detail, the scam of a century. Likely, the book is a good preview of what to expect in the movie. Carreyrou tells Holmes' entire life story, from her childhood, to her charming of Stanford professors, to her taking on — and fooling – the whole world. Since McKay is directing Bad Blood, expect all that and some cheeky asides from A-list actors.