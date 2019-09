Everything We Know About The Bad Blood Movie

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos, didn't change the world with a finger-pricking device that could run hundreds of blood tests, as she promised during countless talks and pitches to investors. But she did start a craze of a wholly other variety. Ever Since Theranos' deceit was uncovered, largely thanks to the journalistic endeavors of WSJ reporter John Carreyrou, Holmes has been the center of a media flurry. Carreyrou's book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup has spent weeks on the New York Times' Bestseller List . Theranos' fall is explored further in a podcast (The Dropout), a Nightline documentary, and The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley, a documentary that just premiered at Sundance. Finally, Holmes' story is also getting the feature film treatment. Here's what we know about the upcoming movie, called Bad Blood.