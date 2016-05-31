To dungaree or not to dungaree is the great sartorial question of the over 27-year-olds of our time. Maybe. Whether you wore them first time round in the late 80s courtesy of Oshkosh B'Gosh

as a toddler, in the 90s as an ode to TLC, or short-versions to Glasto in 2007, it's time to slip yourself back into them this summer.



Why? Firstly, you're reducing all your morning wardrobe options to just one item and secondly, if you pick the right pair you'll find yourself feeling much more chic and put-together despite the baby-grow connotations. This time round, make like Farrah Fawcett in a 1970's flared pair or keep things clean and minimal in black dungas. Failing that, classic straight leg mid-wash denim ones will always do the trick.



All that's left to do is decide what to pop underneath, or, heck, if you're feeling super sassy (you should be) an evening option is always just to forgo wearing anything underneath at all. To get the ball rolling click through to see our edit of the best grown-up dungarees on offer...





