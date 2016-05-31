10 Of The Best Dungarees For Grown-Ups

To dungaree or not to dungaree might just be the great sartorial question of the over-27-year-olds of our time. But, whether you first wore them as a toddler (shoutout, Oshkosh B'Gosh), as an ode to TLC, or to your first Coachella trip, it's time to put all previous connotations aside and reconsider slipping back into a pair of overalls this summer.



Why? First, you're reducing your morning wardrobe options by not owning a pair; second, if you find the right ones, you'll notice yourself feeling much more chic and put-together, and less like you're on your way to summer camp (though if that's the look you're going for, we get it). Aside from the quintessential cut-offs and loose denim versions, the options are endless: Make like Farrah Fawcett in a flared '70s pair, keep things clean and minimal in a black version, or get all dressed up in a silky set. Regardless of the style you select, we guarantee that dungarees will always do the trick.



Click through to shop 10 grown-up pairs we're planning on wearing all year long.





