16 Stylish Winter Coats That Are Actually Warm

Party dressing in the wintertime can be a total buzzkill. Sure, your inner look may be rad, but on the outside, you're still a shapeless poof of marshmallow-y layers, trying to combat the chill.
But, it is possible to find a piece of toasty outerwear that looks just as good are your outfit hiding underneath. This winter, ditch your down coat (seriously, just do it!), and instead opt for body-warming materials like shearling and faux fur, bright hues that challenge the darkness of winter wear, longline cuts that gussy up the silhouette, and luxe insulating fabrics like suede to block out the breeze. Not only will you feel totally comfortable in sub-zero temperatures, but your jacket game will have never looked so good.
Ahead, find 15+ super-warm dressy coats guaranteed to convince you that bundling up in a stylish way is absolutely doable. Who knows? With solid outerwear options like these, you might just look forward to colder days.
