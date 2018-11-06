It's the season of giving, yes, but that doesn't mean you should leave yourself off the list. Self-care is now a universally accepted necessity so we’re indulging ourselves (just a little) with a few gifts for me, myself, and I.
Gift gifting can be more of a guessing game than a genuinely fun scavenger hunt. But it becomes pretty damn easy when you're shoppinsg for one person — yourself. Better yet, you don't have to go through the hurdles of keeping it a surprise and wrapping the gift. You are your best friend here.
So, put away that list of names for now and focus on the one closest to home. Take the plunge for that bag you've been eyeing or the coat you've been dreaming about. Because, who can better shower you with thanks and praise better than yourself? Happy self gifting!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.