Target Is Celebrating Black Friday Early With A Special Sale This Weekend

In a recent press release , Target explained that it times these pre-Black Friday deals for weekends because that's when "twice as many guest’s shop compared to the average weekday." That increased amount of shopping is happening in stores, online, and through the Target app , which is why the upcoming 25% off home decor deal is valid no matter how you're doing your shopping. Plus, there's no coupon or code to keep up with. The discount will simply be applied at checkout.