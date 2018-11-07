Target Is Celebrating Black Friday Early With A Special Sale This Weekend

Black Friday is no longer just a single day when shoppers scrambled to get deals. This year, retailers like Amazon, Sur La Table, and Ikea have expanded their Black Friday sales events to take place before the day after Thanksgiving, and in many cases, those sales events are happening over the course of several days. Target, too, has joined the assemblage of stores offering expanded Black Friday deals. Almost every weekend through mid-December, the retailer will be offering different Weekend Deals on them items shoppers are looking for most during the holiday season. Today, Target announced the Weekend Deal for this Saturday, November 10 and Sunday, November 11, and it's focused on getting your home ready for the holidays.
This weekend, Target is taking 25% off home decor. The sale includes: furniture, rugs, lighting, bedding, bath, tabletop, and window treatments. That means you can save on items from some of Target's beloved home brands like Project 62, Opalhouse, and Room Essentials. Stock up on holiday-themed decor or purchase those pieces you'll need for hosting family and friends this season.
In a recent press release, Target explained that it times these pre-Black Friday deals for weekends because that's when "twice as many guest’s shop compared to the average weekday." That increased amount of shopping is happening in stores, online, and through the Target app, which is why the upcoming 25% off home decor deal is valid no matter how you're doing your shopping. Plus, there's no coupon or code to keep up with. The discount will simply be applied at checkout.
Don't forget, Target's expanded Black Friday sales won't end when the stores close this Sunday. Its forthcoming Weekend Deals will be announced each Wednesday, so keep an eye out for more savings this season and forget everything you thought you knew about Black Friday.
