Foodies Will Crave These 13 Home Décor Pieces From Target

Like music lovers who plaster their walls with posters from the concerts they've been to or fashion fan who save up for Hermes throws and dish sets, foodies also enjoy showing off their number one passion through home décor . Since it's not exactly chic to nail a slice of ciabatta to your wall, and it would require a lot of work to Mod Podge Snickers wrappers onto your glassware, decorating as a food enthusiast require that brands get on board with edible trends. Luckily, Target is now carrying several home décor items that fruit, burger, and taco-lovers, specifically, will want in their homes.