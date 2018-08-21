Foodies Will Crave These 13 Home Décor Pieces From Target

Like music lovers who plaster their walls with posters from the concerts they've been to or fashion fan who save up for Hermes throws and dish sets, foodies also enjoy showing off their number one passion through home décor. Since it's not exactly chic to nail a slice of ciabatta to your wall, and it would require a lot of work to Mod Podge Snickers wrappers onto your glassware, decorating as a food enthusiast require that brands get on board with edible trends. Luckily, Target is now carrying several home décor items that fruit, burger, and taco-lovers, specifically, will want in their homes.
The Target-exclusive home brand Room Essentials released its summer 2018 collection back in June, and it includes 13 different food-centric pieces. Fruit fiends will find items shaped like strawberries, bananas, and pineapples, while those with more decadent taste can purchase the taco and burger-printed pieces.
Half of Room Essentials' food-themed decor will be available at Target and online at Target.com through September 13, while the other half will be available only until September 2. That means foodies who want to jump on the opportunity to decorate with their one true love in mind should snatch these pieces up sooner rather than later. Finally, you can give your home a fall refresh that reflects your truest identity.
