Ikea Is Having A Black Friday Sale Two Weeks Early

Traditionally, Black Friday sales occur on, it almost goes without saying, Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving . However, that's only about a month before Christmas and just a little over a week before the start of Hanukkah this year. For many of us, that's simply not nearly enough time to prepare for holiday gift giving and party hosting. In order to give customers a head start on holiday planning while still offering epic deals, Ikea is having a Black Friday-esque sale this weekend, two weeks earlier than actual Black Friday . The retail chain is calling the sales event "Make Room for Celebration," and it's all about getting you and your home ready for the holidays.