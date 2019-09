Ikea Is Opening Its First-Ever Manhattan Location

Depending on where you live, a trip to Ikea might be the most inconvenient activity that could ever be added to your schedule. For New Yorkers, for example, the trip often requires blocking off a full weekend day — which, unfortunately also happens to be the busiest time to visit Ikea — and taking a train, riding a bus, boarding a ferry, renting a car, or sometimes, all four. With its out-of-the-way location and the massive number of customers the one New York City store serves, trips to Ikea are something many New Yorkers avoid at all cost, even if they are huge fans of the chain's prices and designs . If you count yourself among the city-dwellers that live in fear of Ikea visits, the home goods chain has some anxiety-altering news. Today, Ikea announced that it will be opening it's first-ever Manhattan location, and it will be specially designed for urban residents.