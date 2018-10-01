The free-spirited 1960s and 70s are making a come back with more than just fashion brands this season; Ikea's new limited edition fall home collection is also going retro in a major way. The Självständig line — named after a Swedish adjective meaning, "independent" — is comprised of unique pieces that, as the company's press release states, are intended to "liberate you from conventions at home." Which basically doubles as a modern day hippie decorating mantra.
The new goods range from boldly hued and patterned furniture to décor in unexpected shapes with alterable structures. Ikea's Creative Leader, Maria O'Brian, describes Självständig as a glimpse into, "what it means to be rebellious and independent with products and home furnishing." The funky limited edition line officially debuts in-store only today, so take stock of our curated must-buy list ahead (and check in with your local outpost to make sure they have the pieces in stock) before you head out to shop.
Självständig includes everything from moldable hot salmon pink floor cushions to multi-piece geometric rugs and sunny yellow fan pillows (that can also double as hats, if desired).