The new goods range from boldly hued and patterned furniture to décor in unexpected shapes with alterable structures. Ikea's Creative Leader, Maria O'Brian, describes Självständig as a glimpse into, "what it means to be rebellious and independent with products and home furnishing." The funky limited edition line officially debuts in-store only today, so take stock of our curated must-buy list ahead (and check in with your local outpost to make sure they have the pieces in stock) before you head out to shop