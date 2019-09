The free-spirited 1960s and 70s are making a come back with more than just fashion brands this season; Ikea's new limited edition fall home collection is also going retro in a major way. The Självständig line — named after a Swedish adjective meaning, "independent" — is comprised of unique pieces that, as the company's press release states , are intended to "liberate you from conventions at home." Which basically doubles as a modern day hippie decorating mantra.