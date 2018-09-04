Making a temporary space feel like home isn't always easy for renters. Is there much point in investing in fancy furniture or putting up pictures when you may not be there in a year's time? Often it's a no, meaning our flats and apartments aren't always a true reflection of our style or somewhere that feels like home. But there are certain renting "hacks" and purchases that can make our often small and transitory spaces look and feel more comfortable.
Unsurprisingly, IKEA has cottoned on to our desire to add a bit more personality to our apartments. Its new SJÄLVSTÄNDIG collection (meaning "independent" and "free from outside control") launches in October for a limited time in UK stores and is inspired by "personalisation and DIY movements". Pieces in the collection have been designed with the intention of making them your own. Think cushions that can be used on a sofa, bed or floor; customisable, geometric rugs; furniture designed for indoor and outdoor use, and unique vases that add a bit of personality. There's also plenty of millennial-friendly pink and mustard yellow, plus the most important thing for city renters – a decent price point.
Click through for Refinery29 UK's pick of the most desirable SJÄLVSTÄNDIG items.