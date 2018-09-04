Unsurprisingly, IKEA has cottoned on to our desire to add a bit more personality to our apartments. Its new SJÄLVSTÄNDIG collection (meaning "independent" and "free from outside control") launches in October for a limited time in UK stores and is inspired by "personalisation and DIY movements". Pieces in the collection have been designed with the intention of making them your own. Think cushions that can be used on a sofa, bed or floor; customisable, geometric rugs; furniture designed for indoor and outdoor use, and unique vases that add a bit of personality. There's also plenty of millennial-friendly pink and mustard yellow, plus the most important thing for city renters – a decent price point.