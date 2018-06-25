Did you know that British homes are the smallest in Europe? Yep. The average new build these days comes with just 76 square metres of floor space. This is compared to somewhere like Denmark where new houses are afforded 137 square metres.
Of course, if you live in a city, you might dream of the day you have 76 square metres to yourself. This infographic from the Mayor of London shows that actually, in many boroughs of London, the average floor space per flat is just 57 square metres. Which is fine, but chances are it's far from just one person occupying that space.
Anyway, the reality is, we're living in small spaces. Which means that a lot of furniture hasn't got a hope in hell of fitting. Yes, it would be lovely to have a huge L-shaped couch to lounge on, or a kingsize bed, but not if they leave little-to-no floor space for you to actually walk across.
Luckily, some home stores and interiors designers have caught onto the fact we're not all living in country piles and started designing and selling compact, agile and multifunctional furniture for your teeny pad. These stores may not always be cheap as chips (in fact some of them are downright expensive), but they're nevertheless good places for gleaning inspiration.
Here are our favourite places that sell stuff for small spaces.
