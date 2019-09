Along with Ikea's highly anticipated 75th-anniversary line of vintage décor, the company also recently debuted its 2019 catalog; although it's still 2018, many of these goods are actually already available for purchase now. According to the site , the newly featured pieces focus on, "our individual uniqueness...how differently we all live – with our own unique tastes, habits and needs," and intend to "inspire" and provide "smart solutions" to a variety of customers who are looking to live their best at-home lives.