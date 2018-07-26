Create An Indoor Succulent Oasis With These Essentials

We see them in shops and restaurants, styled in ads across the web, sitting on our cool friends' countertops, office desks, and coffee tables...Succulents are everywhere. These mini plants have quickly become a millennial lifestyle marker, representing affordable luxury with their effortlessly trendy and zen vibes. On top of soothing hues, soft shapes, and a resilient reputation (a.k.a. tough to kill for plant noobs lacking green thumbs), succulents can be easily purchased online in a variety of sizes and prices.
Getting in on the popular green trend is simple: read up on the how-to of planting and shop our apartment garden essentials guide ahead. Your dream millennial lifestyle aesthetic is only a DIY indoor succulent oasis away — complete with starter succulents, hanging planters, preserved moss, terrarium tools, and speckled pots — all you need to decide is where to plant them.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.