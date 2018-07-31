Along with Ikea's highly anticipated 75th-anniversary line of vintage décor, the company also recently debuted its 2019 catalogue; although it's still 2018, many of these goods are actually already available for purchase now. According to the site, the newly featured pieces focus on, "our individual uniqueness...how differently we all live – with our own unique tastes, habits and needs," and intend to "inspire" and provide "smart solutions" to a variety of customers who are looking to live their best at-home lives.
We sorted through the catalogue's digital pages and pulled out our new favourites from the collection. Find the highlights ahead for enhancing your apartment's liveability. The futuristic home décor includes everything from sectional sofas with hidden storage capabilities to sleek height-adaptable nightstands and even a chic planter or two for your green friends, since succulents are (and will continue to be) all the rage.
