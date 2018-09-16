10 p.m. — My friend from work, A., texts and wants to grab drinks. I agree after some cajoling. But no going out! She comes over, and we debrief on what we did on Saturday. A. and I go to a cute bar and funnily enough, bump into a guy we used to work with. I used to be a bit into this guy, and A. does not understand what I see in him. What are friends for if not to tell you what they really think? After two drinks each, I declare I've reached my (lightweight) limit, and the bartender tells us someone paid for one of our rounds. A. and I are pleasantly surprised and try to deduce who our mysterious admirer is with no luck. I get the remainder of the tab. $34