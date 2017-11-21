10 Fast-Casual Restaurants That Stay Open On Thanksgiving

It's official, folks: Thanksgiving Day is less than 48 hours away. Where exactly did the time go? Your guess is as good as ours, especially since just last week it seems like everyone was eating their fill of Halloween candy without a care in the world. With the clock ticking down, today — more than ever perhaps — presents a final opportunity to finalize those holiday dinner plans.
Not to panic, though. If your Thanksgiving plans go awry at the last-minute and the thought of putting together a meal all by yourself is just far too cumbersome, there's always the handful of fast-casual or chain restaurants that seem to be open every day of the year. There will be plenty of them serving dinner (we checked), many of which are more than happy to take on the burden all while ensuring your Thanksgiving Day celebration isn't a total wash. Plus, stepping away from the kitchen could spark a new family tradition — one that doesn't require any clean-up. Ahead find 10 nationwide options that will work in a pinch, even if your holiday travel doesn't go as planned.