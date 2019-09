The Best Buys Under $5 From Target’s New Home Essentials Brand

In the dark ages, "store brand" products were a thing we bought because they were cheap. The packaging was as close the name brand as legally possible, and we just kind of hoped the quality was the same. "Generic" was the derogatory term we used for such things. Now, when we look at Target's newest home and beauty brand, Smartly , we're kind of thinking the opposite. Why would you buy products that are available at every other store, when instead you could get these sleekly designed Target exclusives