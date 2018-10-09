The Under-$2 Products We're Eyeing From Target's New Beauty Line

If you already suffer from the Target Effect, now is not the time to visit the store. From Chrissy Teigen's cookware collection to the under-$50 Prologue work-wear line, there has never been a more difficult time to resist adding "just one more thing" to your cart. And today, the retailer has made it damn near impossible with Smartly, its new line of household and personal care products.
The 70-item collection features an array of beauty products, including face lotions and body washes, that range from $0.59 to $11.99 — with most ringing in at just $2. But the bulk prices don't reflect bulk quality; Target promises that each item is effective and luxurious, right down to the fragrances, which were developed by master perfumers.
You won't have to wait long to get your hands on these super affordable products either; they'll be hitting stores on October 14, and you can expect more items to roll out through early 2019. Get a closer look at the beauty offerings that cost less than your latte, ahead.