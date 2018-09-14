Yesterday, two-time cookbook author, social media star, television host, model, and mom Chrissy Teigen officially added lifestyle guru to her long list of titles with the official announcement of her new Target line. After we recovered from our initial excitement over the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Collection, we were left needing to know the answers to many pressing questions about Teigen's line and its launch. You're probably feeling the same, so below, we've laid out all the details.
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen is a kitchen and tabletop collection. According to Target's official announcement of the line, it will feature essentials that Teigen herself uses in every step of cooking and entertaining, from prepping to cooking to serving. Fans can expect to find cast iron Dutch ovens, serve ware, cutlery, glassware, pitchers, and a 12-piece cookware set. The collection will include over 40 items.
2. Why Chrissy Teigen wanted to make a kitchen and tabletop collection
In Target's release, Teigen called her new collection a "natural extension of her passion for food," which is what originally inspired her cookbook journey. "I've always wanted people to love what they've cooked from my books," she explained. With great kitchen tools, loving what they cook will be even easier for people.
3. Why Chrissy Teigen chose Target as the exclusive retailer for her collection
Like many of us, Teigen frequents Target, often leaving with many more items than intended like nail polish, board games, and Hot Pockets, but she also has a long history with the retail chain outside of simply shopping there. Apparently, her very first modeling gig was a swimsuit campaign for Target. Who knew? Because of her relationship with the brand, Mark Tritton, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said, "When we learned she was launching her own kitchen and tabletop line, we both knew it would be right at home at Target." Yesterday, on Twitter, Teigen called the official announcement day one of the biggest of her life.
4. Chrissy Teigen's favorite piece from the collection
Teigen calls the aptly named "Go To" knife from her collection a "must-have." The knife's design was inspired by her own experience in the kitchen. "I have so many knives in my own kitchen, but always found myself gravitating towards my 7-inch chef’s and serrated knives. I always wished they would morph into one, so we did just that," Teigen said.
5. The price range of the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Collection
Items in the collection start at $4. Drinkware will be marked at this lower price point. The 12-piece cookware set is on the other end of the spectrum at $140. Though it has the biggest price tag in the collection, it includes multiple components and comes out to around $11.67 per piece. All in all, the collection is fairly affordable, especially when you consider how expensive dinnerware and Dutch ovens can be.
6. When will the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Collection launch?
Teigen's line will land at Target very soon. Before the end of the month, in fact. On September 30, shoppers will be able to find Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Collection at locations nationwide.
