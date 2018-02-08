Here's What Chrissy Teigen Buys At The Grocery Store

It’s only natural to be curious about what our favorite cooks and chefs actually buy when they go to the grocery store, especially those whose recipes we already follow obsessively. So, when Chrissy Teigen recently posted a photo of herself grocery shopping with her daughter Luna, you better believe we zoomed in real close and examined every single item hanging out inside her grocery cart. What we found was a perfect mix of high-end ingredients and fun snacks, which will come as a surprise to no one who calls themselves a Chrissy Teigen fan.
Let’s break down exactly what the Cravings author picked up on her recent trip to the store, shall we? Starting at the bottom of the cart, we spot red and white labels peering through the metal slats. They, of course, belong to two large cans of San Marzano tomatoes. Thrown on top of those cans were two sacks of red potatoes. Why all the duplicates? Perhaps Chrissy was preparing for a round of recipe testing and needed two of everything just in case. To the right of the potatoes, she has tossed a carton of eggs. Now, when we write tossed, we do mean literally. The carton is laying on its side, which seems like an odd way to handle eggs, but Teigen has proven herself as a food expert so we won’t question it.
Advertisement
In addition to the eggs, San Marzano tomatoes, and red potatoes, Teigen stocked up on even more produce. We can make out a carton of greens, a bunch of carrots, and what looks like some scallions. Next, with its unmistakable shape, we know for sure that sitting next to Luna in the seat of the grocery cart is a bottle of Califia Farms. Since we can't see the label, it could be almond milk, coconut milk, or another plant-based milk. As if we had any doubts that Chrissy Teigen was in on the dairy alternative trend.
Last but not least — we've written that cliché before, but here it is absolutely necessary — Teigen picked up not one but two sweet cereals. One was Cap'n Crunch and the other was Frosted Flakes. We know for sure that during her first pregnancy with Luna, the Lip Sync Battle host liked to combine Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries and Fruity Pebbles, so maybe during her second pregnancy she's using a different cereal mixing technique. Or, perhaps the Cap'n Crunch is for snacking, while the Frosted Flakes are for making her decadent and delicious French Toast Casserole.
While we're left guessing exactly what Chrissy Teigen plans to cook up with this grocery cart full of snacks and ingredients, we do know one thing for sure. No picture has ever made us feel more seen. The photos of Teigen piling in mix of foods from both side of the supposed quality spectrum proves yet again that this woman just gets us.
Advertisement