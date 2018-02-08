Here's What Chrissy Teigen Buys At The Grocery Store

Let’s break down exactly what the Cravings author picked up on her recent trip to the store, shall we? Starting at the bottom of the cart, we spot red and white labels peering through the metal slats. They, of course, belong to two large cans of San Marzano tomatoes. Thrown on top of those cans were two sacks of red potatoes. Why all the duplicates? Perhaps Chrissy was preparing for a round of recipe testing and needed two of everything just in case. To the right of the potatoes, she has tossed a carton of eggs. Now, when we write tossed, we do mean literally. The carton is laying on its side, which seems like an odd way to handle eggs, but Teigen has proven herself as a food expert so we won’t question it.