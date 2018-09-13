Update: Chrissy Teigen's second cookbook, which hits stores on September 18, won't be the only major launch for the celebrity this month. Teigen initially teased that she would be launching a Target product line back in February, but thanks to a series of recent Instagram posts, fans now know exactly when they'll be able to purchase the new collection. "I'M IN TARGET!!!! MY NEW #CHRISSYXTARGET collection will be avail exclusively at @Target starting 9/30!!!" I truly can't believe any of this is happening and can't wait for you all the see it," Teigen wrote. A target press release explains that the line will be a kitchen and tabletop collection complete will all the tools that the celeb uses to cook her signature recipes.
This story was originally published on February 25, 2018.
At the Create & Cultivate’s Los Angeles conference Saturday night, Chrissy Teigen was interviewed by her friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin. Toward the end, she revealed some major news. She is producing her own line of products and it sounds like it may be coming to a Target near you.
"You guys love shopping at a place where you go to get one thing and you walk out with 5,000 things?" she asked the crowd as Atkin mouthed the word "Target," the Zoe Report says. "I have a whole line there." She didn't include more details, such as when it would be released or what would be in the collection, but the announcement alone is enough to get her fans excited.
What could the line be? Teigen has credibility in the home goods, cooking, and clothing arenas, so the options are nearly limitless.
The conference Teigen made the announcement at is aimed at women wanting to build their dream careers. The model, mother, and mogul had some great advice in this area. "I'm not going to come out here and say 'only do what you're passionate about,'" she told the crowd. More often than not, people advise you to only do what you love or what you care about, when in reality, your dreams are often mixed with things you would rather not do. "Nothing that I've done has come without something better coming from it," Teigen added when she spoke about the importance of networking. Another key takeaway from her talk was the importance of knowing how you are perceived and apologizing when necessary.
Teigen's career is the perfect example of building one opportunity off of another opportunity. She was scouted to be a model when she was 18-years-old. Before that she didn't think that was an option. "I always wanted to be a teacher or wanted to do something with food," she shared with The Daily Beast. She took every opportunity as it came even if it came with a setback. In an interview with DuJour, Teigen revealed that she was once fired from a Forever 21 shoot. Now she has built her career into something much bigger. She has cookbooks, models, acts as a commentator on Lip Sync Battle with LL Cool J, and will soon add (Target) line creator to her list.
