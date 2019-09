The conference Teigen made the announcement at is aimed at women wanting to build their dream careers . The model, mother, and mogul had some great advice in this area. "I'm not going to come out here and say 'only do what you're passionate about,'" she told the crowd. More often than not, people advise you to only do what you love or what you care about, when in reality, your dreams are often mixed with things you would rather not do. "Nothing that I've done has come without something better coming from it," Teigen added when she spoke about the importance of networking. Another key takeaway from her talk was the importance of knowing how you are perceived and apologizing when necessary