Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome Second Child

Early this morning Chrissy Teigen shared the news that she and John Legend gave birth to their second child the only way she knows how: on Twitter.
The mother, author, and Twitter influencer (it's a thing, and she totally is), announced "Somebody's herrrrrrre!" on Twitter early this morning, along with a few baby-themed emojis, marking the arrival of her new baby boy, and two-year-old Luna's new little brother. Legend retweeted the news of their son's arrival so we know it's real.
And the best part of it all — other than Teigen finally not feeling like "pooh bear" around the house — is that we have so much good baby content to look forward to.
Advertisement