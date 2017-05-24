A Custom, Size-Free Brand Wants To Fully Revamp How You Shop For Swimwear

Krasley wanted to create a made-to-measure swimwear line because rarely do women's measurements actually fit into standard numerical size ranges, which aren't all that much more accurate than small/medium/large sizing (plus, so much variation exists in sizing from brand to brand, regardless of what scale or system is utilized). Numerical sizing also "really does little more than make people feel lousy about themselves," per Krasley. As for the brand's name, it is indeed an algebra reference, if you think of the X as "you" (or your body): Krasley believes in viewing women's bodies as having complex algebraic variables, versus fitting neatly into a straightforward, graded sizing system.