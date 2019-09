This Project Wants To Take The Trauma Out Of Swimwear Shopping

Although Krasley had adequate contacts in the design, manufacturing, and tech fields, she didn't know anyone with technical apparel design chops. So she started taking night classes in swimwear and bra design, construction, and manufacturing at FIT a year and a half ago.The process behind X Swimwear "relies heavily on math," Krasley told Refinery29. The name itself might take you all the way back to algebra class circa middle school: the "X" refers to "the idea that we’re not numerical sizes; we’re variables and should be treated that way," Krasley says. "The pattern size should adjust for us; we shouldn’t feel badly that we don’t fit into a generalized size."If X Swimwear hits its fundraising goal of $55,000, Krasley will host women for appointments (which will involve taking measurements and asking a set of questions about what customers want out of their swimsuits) at the company's studio at the Brooklyn Fashion + Design Accelerator . "We’ll spend some time listening to what went wrong in past experiences and we’ll learn about what our customer needs to feel sexy and confident when they wear their swimsuit. We’ll then look at our base of suit designs and make adjustments with a body map in their body shape based on the customers’ needs."