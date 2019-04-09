Shopbop Is Having A Top-Secret Sale & We Have All The Juicy Details

There's no better feeling than being in on a secret — especially when it comes to sales. Secret sales are much more fun to shop: No email blast alerting everyone and their mother to start shopping, no losing out on the item you wanted most because someone else beat you to it, and absolutely no lines. Our favorite secret sale of the moment: Shopbop. And we've got all the juicy details about their latest round of discounts before (almost) anyone else.
From now until tomorrow morning, by using the code "EVENT19" at checkout, you can grab all the white sundresses, pastel sandals, and itty bitty handbags that have been sitting in your 'My Hearts' page all winter long. Yupp, it's time for Shopbop's seasonal Buy More, Save More sale. Here's how it works: you can qualify for 20% off if you spend less than $500, or 25% off if you spend more than $500. Get it? Buy more, save more.
So before tomorrow's public sale reaches the masses, sneak a peak at our favorite picks from Shopbop's Buy More Save More sale now before anyone else.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.