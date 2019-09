It's Time To Give Your Bag Collection The Spring Re-Up It Needs

Chances are, the canvas tote bag that's hauled your laptop, lunch and book club-assigned read around all winter is starting to look a little worse for wear. Did it ever really look that great in the first place? Probably not, but when it comes to winter accessories , it can be hard to prioritize style over utility. Now that we've gotten a sneak peak into spring, however, we're fully prepared to toss our ratty ol' tote bags away and give our handbag collections a much-needed refresh.