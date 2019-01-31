16 Crossbody Bags That Are Made For Your Cell Phone

Cell phone holsters. Yes, they’re nerdy (Dwight Schrute notoriously sported them), but so irresistibly convenient. It's the ideal medium to facilitate that hands-free lifestyle. But if you're against fanny packs and all things that rest on your bum, consider the cell phone cross-body bag. They’re so unintrusive that throwing one on is equivalent to adding an extra layer on your necklaces.
Now, we know that the mini-bag bag is one of the most controversial fashion trends of all time, and is even despised by some. And here’s our answer to the naysayers that argue that mini-bags are not practical. These tiny cross body bags are here to hold only your phone; and if your phone case doubles as a wallet, what else do you really need?
