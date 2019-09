17 Winter Hats That'll Ward Off Brain Freeze All Season Long

Enter: 2019, which is gearing up to be the year of hats. After scouring the winter accessories sections of every retailer from Urban Outfitters to Net-a-Porter, we're here to announce that this particular array of headgear has gotten a serious makeover. From beanies to berets , bucket hats to the suddenly trendy balaclavas (thanks, Calvin Klein), the days of sacrificing your outfit for the sake of staying warm are at last a thing of the past.