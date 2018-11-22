The Winter Hat Edit

It can be tempting to fish out the same trusty bobble hat every winter, but the drop in temperature is also a chance to try a bolder headpiece – a whole new look! The right hat can give your northernmost region a real pick-me-up, like the star atop the Christmas tree or a new fringe, but without the commitment and the blow-drying.
I used to be a hat hater, or at least indifferent to the variety of head options available to me. I had a faithful Bruta pink cap for summer and a Wool and the Gang woolly hat for winter, both loyal and practical accessories. But since I’ve accepted hats into my life, I’ve discovered a whole world of chic winter bucket hats, beanies and berets to brighten up the dark days.
The purchase of a great hat is also easy to justify because, like an expensive coat, you can wear it every day. Click through for 20 hats, from high fashion to high street, each with a personality of its own. Disclaimer: The balaclava isn’t for everyone but if you like a warm face (or to travel around east London incognito), you might be keen to give it a whirl.