20 Instagrams That Prove The Beret Isn't Going Anywhere

What's the ultimate accessory to complement all of those plaid blazers, minimalist turtlenecks, and slinky silk tops taking over your wardrobe this fall? The beret, of course. Bella Hadid (who really loves hats), shows that there's nothing like pairing a beret with a pair of thick hoop earrings to add that certain je ne sais quoi to your look. And though this is obviously a stereotypical "French-girl" staple, you don't have to go full-on Français with your look to sport one.
Especially now that the market has so many variations on offer — from the traditional wool versions, to the obviously Dior-inspired leather styles — we've seen the beret work just as well with a sweater and jeans as it does a tracksuit. If one thing's for sure, the versatility and practicality (a warm head is a major key when the temps drop) of this topper gives it some major staying power. We first saw them creeping into our Insta feeds about a year ago, and they've done nothing but pick up speed since.
Click on to see the proof that berets aren't going anywhere any time soon, and if you still need convincing, the looks ahead should do the trick.