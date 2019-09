What On Earth Is Bella Hadid Hiding Under Her Hat?

Could it be a pair of wings? A plastic Yolanda's Fridge barrette? The nuclear codes? A secret stash of fucks to give? To be honest, we can't be sure. But, the only thing we know is that at least one of the caps may be from Hadid's collaboration with Chrome Hearts, which, after nearly a year of teasers , has yet to hit stores. One of the first clues Hadid dropped of her forthcoming line was in the form of an Instagram where she tagged a white version of one of the caps with a newly-launched Instagram account of the collaboration. And now, the star is sporting them again. If not a chic camouflaging device, could Hadid be teasing the final release of her covert design project? The fashion world can only hope.