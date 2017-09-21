What On Earth Is Bella Hadid Hiding Under Her Hat?

The most famous names in fashion today end in Jenner, Hadid, and now, Gerber. It helps that, in addition to their common link of famous families, they've all developed a unique breed of model off-duty style that stands out from the rest. Think: all the pervasive fashion tropes you know, but with million-dollar upgrades. But if there's one way to make a statement that's really your own, take a note from Bella Hadid's playbook. More often than the rest of the lot, the model can be seen channeling the '90s, head-to-toe, at just about every chance she gets. However, her latest accessory — a sailor's cap — has left us curious for more.
In particular, Hadid has been wearing a slew of the hats around New York and London fashion weeks. While we wouldn't exactly consider the accessory a '90s-era staple, we have seen it on several models and fashion editors lately. The hat itself is borrowed from nautical menswear, of course, but prior to this resurgence, it's been a staple in the closets of French girls for as long as we can remember; Vogue Paris editor-in-chief Emmanuelle Alt, for example, can frequently be seen wearing one. But all of this still doesn't answer our question of why Hadid can't put it down — or, better yet, what she's hiding underneath it besides her pre- and post-runway hair.
Could it be a pair of wings? A plastic Yolanda's Fridge barrette? The nuclear codes? A secret stash of fucks to give? To be honest, we can't be sure. But, the only thing we know is that at least one of the caps may be from Hadid's collaboration with Chrome Hearts, which, after nearly a year of teasers, has yet to hit stores. One of the first clues Hadid dropped of her forthcoming line was in the form of an Instagram where she tagged a white version of one of the caps with a newly-launched Instagram account of the collaboration. And now, the star is sporting them again. If not a chic camouflaging device, could Hadid be teasing the final release of her covert design project? The fashion world can only hope.