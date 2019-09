Yolanda Hadid Stole Gigi's Jacket, & She's Not Even Sorry About It

The former model "borrowed" the pricey piece of outerwear from her model daughter's closet, and by the caption on her Instagram photo, it seems she snatched it without Gigi knowing. Oh, Yolanda. "When you get caught after shopping in your daughters closet...," she wrote. From what we can see, it's fairly obvious that Hadid is on the phone with a Real Housewife — presumably, the eighth housewife, Yolanda's fridge — and they're scheming about Hadid's next swipe. Will it be some more Versace? Perhaps a bit of Tommy x Gigi ? Maybe a piece of Balmain? We could go on for days. But, something tells us this type of scamming happens often between Hadid and her model offspring.