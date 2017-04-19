Yolanda Hadid Stole Gigi's Jacket, & She's Not Even Sorry About It

You know it. We know it. Everybody knows it. Yolanda Hadid is better off without The Real Housewives franchise. Of course, we miss her soundbites (some classics: "What it means 'cunnilingus'?" and "I will f*ck your husband for a Chanel bag") but what's even better is her Instagram presence. Hadid's account is a jackpot of intimate, photoshop-free shots of Bella, Anwar, and Gigi. Also, it's where Yolanda often sings each of their praises, as well as her own. Take, for example, yesterday's post about stealing her daughter Gigi's red, white, and blue Versace jacket. What an icon.
The former model "borrowed" the pricey piece of outerwear from her model daughter's closet, and by the caption on her Instagram photo, it seems she snatched it without Gigi knowing. Oh, Yolanda. "When you get caught after shopping in your daughters closet...," she wrote. From what we can see, it's fairly obvious that Hadid is on the phone with a Real Housewife — presumably, the eighth housewife, Yolanda's fridge — and they're scheming about Hadid's next swipe. Will it be some more Versace? Perhaps a bit of Tommy x Gigi? Maybe a piece of Balmain? We could go on for days. But, something tells us this type of scamming happens often between Hadid and her model offspring.
In fact, mother Hadid wore the jacket to visit daughter Bella at what looked like a business meeting for her Chrome Hearts collaboration. By the way, on the off chance that you've got $3,750 burning a hole in your pocket, the jacket is still available. But if you're anything like us, this is one of those things that you don't lend out, let alone even leave at coat check for a couple of hours. No word yet on whether or not the Versace item has been returned to its rightful owner, but we'll keep you posted.
