On one hand, we're obsessed with it. And we're even more obsessed with it because it's from the model's Chrome Hearts collaboration , which is set to release any minute now (we hope). And while we've still no word on whether or not they'll be the most affordable accessories on the market, they sure are fun to look at (especially this one). Also, let's note that Bella is rocking the specific shade of pink that had had millennials hypnotized for quite some time now. But on the other hand, its impracticality is kind of undeniable. Now, a bag covered in fur (faux or real) might be better than those neck pillows at the airport for a quick power nap, but this edition seems particularly delicate, and prone to stains. But hey, when you're Bella Hadid (need we repeat, Isabella Khair Hadid ), that kind of stuff is the least of your worries.