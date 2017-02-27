Here's Yet Another Look At Bella Hadid's Forthcoming Line

We've got a (slightly) better idea of what Bella Hadid's hyped collaboration with Chrome Hearts is going to look like. The L.A. label posted a third shot to its Instagram account today, giving us another glimpse of what Chrome Hearts x Bella will look like. So far, we've seen a captain hat and a merch-style graphic tee, but the latest tease seems to be a full getup.
We're spotting some varsity vibes between the thick stripes on the top and the track pants on bottom, but of course, in true Hadid style, there's that crop top moment that Bella and sister Gigi just can't seem to get enough of. Still no word on the collection's official drop date, but until then, we're keeping an eye out for more looks from the collab.
This story was last updated on December 28, 2016.
Bella Hadid may be on vacation, but the model's never not working. The 20-year-old took to Instagram, of course, to tease another look from her forthcoming collaboration with Chrome Hearts (Hadid's first fashion pair-up). The piece in question is a patent cap with metal accents, which is expected to come in black, red, and white. (Hadid is wearing the latter). From the looks of her face, Bella is smitten with it.
This story was originally published on December 14, 2016.
The path of the 2016 It Girl appears to be pretty linear: amass a huge social following, create a ton of buzz over your personal style, and eventually launch your own clothing line or collab. Gigi Hadid was quite successful in following this trajectory. Selena Gomez will reportedly be following in Hadid's fashion line-spawning footsteps in the near future, too. Now, Bella Hadid will fulfill this inevitable It Girl promise, with a forthcoming collaboration with L.A. label Chrome Hearts.
Last night, the model announced that she's pairing up with the boutique brand (which has locations in New York, L.A., Malibu, Miami, Las Vegas, and Honolulu) on a capsule collection set to launch "soon soon soon." She shared the news on Instagram, naturally: In the image, Hadid is pictured facing away from the camera, wearing a cropped T-shirt presumably from her forthcoming line, which features Chrome Hearts' logo encircling the letter "B".
Chrome Hearts was founded in the '80s by Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark. (Their daughter, musician Jesse Jo Stark, happens to be a longtime friend of Bella's.) Fans include Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and The Weeknd — and Hadid, of course, who visited Chrome Hearts' Tokyo location a couple of months ago.
This will be Hadid's first official fashion collection. (Although, given her massive following and the attention she garners for her outfit choices, we doubt it'll be her last.) Chrome Hearts has collaborated with a range of famous folks in the past, from Virgil Abloh's Off-White to the Rolling Stones. What makes Bella's capsule different, though? It already has its own Instagram handle.
"So damn excited!," Hadid wrote on social media about the announcement. "You have no idea what's coming! My new collection with @chromeheartsofficial designed by me, shot by my angel mother @laurielynnstark ❤️ I CANT wait for you all to see what we've made!" There are no details yet on launch date or price range, but odds are we'll be finding out very soon...via Instagram, most likely.
