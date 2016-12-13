It would be naive and unfair to claim that because everything’s gone to shit (and other sentiments), we don’t have time for distractions. Alternately, distractions can help. They offer a reprieve from the barrage of bad news and scandals; they’re a means of self care if you need a second to gather yourself after sifting through @replies. But that’s the fate of It Anybodys in 2017 — they’re not the narrative, they simply help populate it. The status of Kendall and Harry Styles’ relationship (or lack thereof) can help entertain us, but we know now, more than ever, that there are many more pressing things than the relationship status of two A-list twentysomethings. And presumably, they know that, too.



Because these young women aren’t stupid. And it would benefit the entire cultural landscape if we lost the idea of “It” as we know it — if we viewed women as more than just a passing gimmick. And while we’ve seen what being in the spotlight can do to boost brands, it’s hopeful to think that Nike contracts aren’t all somebody wants — that maybe influence can be used to drum up support for protests, causes, and charities, without those engagements acting simply as plot points on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. It Girls as we know them deserve to be more than just walking billboards. So maybe if our approach to — and expectations of — them shifts, we’ll see their approaches shift as well. In the wake of those shifts, we won’t need to label anybody as an It Girl anymore, and everyone can just be a person.



Whose clothes, of course, we’re still totally into.