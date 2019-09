Chrome Hearts was founded in the '80s by Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark. (Their daughter, musician Jesse Jo Stark, happens to be a longtime friend of Bella's.) Fans include Rihanna Lady Gaga , and The Weeknd — and Hadid, of course, who visited Chrome Hearts' Tokyo location a couple of months ago.This will be Hadid's first official fashion collection. (Although, given her massive following and the attention she garners for her outfit choices, we doubt it'll be her last.) Chrome Hearts has collaborated with a range of famous folks in the past, from Virgil Abloh's Off-White to the Rolling Stones . What makes Bella's capsule different, though? It already has its own Instagram handle "So damn excited!," Hadid wrote on social media about the announcement. "You have no idea what's coming! My new collection with @chromeheartsofficial designed by me, shot by my angel mother @laurielynnstark ❤️ I CANT wait for you all to see what we've made!" There are no details yet on launch date or price range, but odds are we'll be finding out very soon...via Instagram, most likely.