The path of the 2016 It Girl appears to be pretty linear: amass a huge social following, create a ton of buzz over your personal style, and eventually launch your own clothing line or collab. Gigi Hadid was quite successful in following this trajectory. Selena Gomez will reportedly be following in Hadid's fashion line-spawning footsteps in the near future, too. Now, Bella Hadid will fulfil this inevitable It Girl promise, with a forthcoming collaboration with L.A. label Chrome Hearts.
Last night, the model announced that she's pairing up with the boutique brand (which has locations in New York, L.A., Malibu, Miami, Las Vegas, and Honolulu) on a capsule collection set to launch "soon soon soon." She shared the news on Instagram, naturally: In the image, Hadid is pictured facing away from the camera, wearing a cropped T-shirt presumably from her forthcoming line, which features Chrome Hearts' logo encircling the letter "B".
Chrome Hearts was founded in the '80s by Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark. (Their daughter, musician Jesse Jo Stark, happens to be a longtime friend of Bella's.) Fans include Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and The Weeknd — and Hadid, of course, who visited Chrome Hearts' Tokyo location a couple of months ago.
This will be Hadid's first official fashion collection. (Although, given her massive following and the attention she garners for her outfit choices, we doubt it'll be her last.) Chrome Hearts has collaborated with a range of famous folks in the past, from Virgil Abloh's Off-White to the Rolling Stones. What makes Bella's capsule different, though? It already has its own Instagram handle.
"So damn excited!," Hadid wrote on social media about the announcement. "You have no idea what's coming! My new collection with @chromeheartsofficial designed by me, shot by my angel mother @laurielynnstark ❤️ I CANT wait for you all to see what we've made!" There are no details yet on launch date or price range, but odds are we'll be finding out very soon...via Instagram, most likely.
