So damn excited ! You have no idea what's coming! My new collection with @chromeheartsofficial designed by me, shot by my angel mother @laurielynnstark ❤️ I CANT wait for you all to see what we've made! Follow @chromeheartsxbella for more 😻🏁❤️ #chromeheartsxbella coming soon soon soon...

A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Dec 13, 2016 at 8:37pm PST