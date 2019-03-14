Stop What You're Doing — & Other Stories Is Having A Sale

Boy, has & Other Stories been on its A-game lately. Between singlehandedly keeping us up-to-date on the latest trends (from boilersuits to leather pants to safari vests) and supplying us with all the expensive-looking, but not-so-expensive costing basics we could ever need, it'd be a test to find an item on the site that we don't want to get our hands on. Alas, after a month of Stubhubbing overpriced Coachella tickets (for Ari, of course), putting down first and last on a swanky new pad and splurging on the adult spring break trip of a lifetime, fact is, we're pretty much strapped.
But just when we thought we'd have to enter into spring wearing the same sweater and jeans combination we've been donning all winter, & Other Stories did it again, this time, by announcing a 913-piece sale stacked with everything from zebra print slip skirts to oversized suiting — all of which are up to 50% off. So before the masses catch wind of this wardrobe-changing sale and buy up all the best deals, take a look through our favorite picks ahead. After scouring every page of this near 1,000-piece collection, we can honestly say that there's nothing included that's not a steal.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.